Abducted Imo monarch regains freedom, colleague still in captivity

One of the two traditional rulers abducted by gunmen in Okigwe local government area of Imo State, Eze Acho Ndukwe, has regained his freedom.

Gunmen had in the early hours of Sunday abducted Ndukwe who is the traditional ruler of Amagu Ihube alongside Eze Paul Ogbu of Ihitte Ihube during attacks on communities in Okigwe LGA.

The hoodlums also set fire on the monarchs’ palaces and vehicles during the attacks.

The spokesman for the state police command, Micheal Abattam, confirmed the release of the monarch to journalists on Monday in Owerri, the state capital.

However, the spokesman was silent on how Ndukwe was released and the fate of the second victim.

