Abducted journalist regains freedom

The abducted Correspondent of The Guardian Newspaper in Bayelsa State, Mr. Julius Osahon, has regained his freedom.

The journalist was released by his abductors in Delta State on Friday.

Osahon, who is the former chairman of the Federated Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists in Bayelsa State, was abducted by gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen along the East-West Road in the state on March 28.

The victim’s wife, Jessica Osahon, confirmed the development to journalists on Saturday in Benin City, Edo State.

She said her husband was on his way to reunite with the family in the Edo State capital.

