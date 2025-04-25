Abducted Kaduna Catholic priest regains freedom

The abducted priest in charge of the Saint Gerald’s Qausi Catholic Parish in Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Rev. Fr. Ibrahim Amos, has regained his freedom.

The priest was abducted by bandits at his residence on Thursday morning.

The Chancellor of the Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan, Rev. Fr. Jacob Shanet, confirmed the priest’s release in a statement on Friday in Kafanchan.

He said Amos was released by his abductors at about 10:00 p.m., on Thursday.

The chancellor thanked security agencies and the public for their prayers and overwhelming show of concern following the incident.

