Abducted Kagara students still with bandits – Gov Bello | Ripples Nigeria

The Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani-Bello, said on Sunday the abducted students and staff of Government Science College, Kagara, have not been released by the bandits.

The governor, who disclosed this at a press briefing in Minna, said efforts were being made to rescue the victims unhurt.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mary Noel-Berje, had earlier told journalists that the students and other victims had been released.

Armed bandits had last Wednesday abducted 27 students and 15 members of staff at the college.

The hoodlums also killed one student during the attack on the college.

Read also: Foreigners being recruited as bandits via social media —Gov Sani-Bello

Meanwhile, the recently released passengers of the Niger State Transport Authority (NSTA) were received by Governor Sani-Bello and other government officials at the Government House in Minna on Sunday night.

The passengers were abducted by bandits about two weeks ago near Kotangora.

Many of them appeared frail and dirty when they arrived at the Government House.

Join the conversation

Opinions