Abducted Kogi council chairman regains freedom, Police 'unaware' of ransom paid | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Abducted Kogi council chairman regains freedom, Police ‘unaware’ of ransom paid
The abducted council chairman of Yagba West Local government chairman in Kogi State, Pius Kolawole, has regained his freedom in the late hour of Wednesday night.
Ripples Nigeria had reported that the council boss was kidnapped last weekend by gunmen who also murdered the Pension Board Commissioner, Adebayo Solomon.
The Police in Kogi confirmed the release of Kolawole, stating that he had reunited with his family, but denied knowledge of any ransom paid.
Kolawole, who narrated his ordeal in the kidnappers’ den, said he was surrounded in the bush with 10 of the kidnappers, nine of which were constantly with gun, while the one without a gun was controlling activities.
The chairman said he was surprised that the kidnappers were also telling him some things they knew about him.
READ ALSO: Unknown gunmen kill Kogi Commissioner, abduct LG boss, others
He also said the kidnappers shared the ransom money – learnt to be N11 million – right inside the bush in his presence before they releasing him.
But the Commissioner of Police in Kogi, Ayuba Edeh said Kolawole regained his freedom through the combined efforts of the Police, hunters, vigilantes, and other sister agencies.
“The rescue was made possible by the assistance of technology and unrelenting pressure mounted through a continued search of the forests.
“I’m however not aware of any ransoms paid,” he stated.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Villarreal knock Arsenal out of Europa League, set up Man Utd final
Spanish giants, Villarreal have knocked Premier League side Arsenal out of the Europa League after a 2-1 aggregate semifinal victory....
FIFA postpones World Cup qualifiers in Africa
The world football body, FIFA has postponed the 2022 World Cup qualifiers for Africa, which was scheduled to hold in...
Chelsea subdue Madrid to set up UCL final showdown with Man City
Two Premier League clubs will be meeting in the final of this season’s Champions League after Chelsea defeated Real Madrid...
Mahrez double sends Man City into first Champions League final
Algeria forward, Riyad Mahrez scored twice against Paris Saint-Germain to help Manchester City reach their first-ever Champions League final. The...
Mourinho to replace Fonseca as Roma manager from next season
Jose Mourinho has been announced as the manager of Italian Serie A side, AS Roma from the start of next...
Latest Tech News
Paystack launches venture in South Africa. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Paystack launches venture...
Ex-US President, Trump, launches self-hosted “Twitter”. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Donald Trump launches...
Nigerian govt signs MoU for nationwide deployment of 5G services
The Federal Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to begin the deployment of the Fifth Generation (5G) services...
Ghana to host Jack Dorsey. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Ghana to host...
OceanHub Africa accelerator selects six ocean-minded entrepreneurs. One other thing and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. OceanHub Africa accelerator...
Nigeria’s Zhal Foods wins ₦1M in Quickteller Business contest. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Zhal Foods...