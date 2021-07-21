Abducted Kogi medical doctor regains freedom

The abducted Kogi medical doctor, Dr. Solomon Nidiamaka, has regained freedom.

Nidiamaka, who is a staff of the Kogi General Hospital in Ugwolawo, Ofu local government area of the state, was abducted by unknown gunmen at the hospital’s premises on Monday.

The state’s chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) said in a statement signed on Wednesday by the Chairman, Dr. Omakoji Oyiguh; and the Secretary, Famotele Tolorunju; respectively that the kidnapped doctor was released on Tuesday.

The statement read: “The State Officer Council (SOC) of Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Kogi, wishes to update all concerned that our member, Dr. Solomon Nidiamaka, who was kidnapped on July 19, regained his freedom from the cruel hands of kidnappers yesterday (Tuesday).

READ ALSO: Gunmen abduct medical doctor in Kogi

”He is being currently managed by his medical colleagues.

“NMA appreciates the government of Kogi, security agencies, Chairman of Ofu local government council, vigilantes and Hunters’ Association who all responded to the distress call and all those who called to show solidarity.

“We wish to inform the Federal Government that the kidnappers told our colleague that they were in the business of kidnapping in order to feed themselves.”

The association urged the federal government to continue to prioritise youth employment in order to de-escalate kidnapping which had become a national malaise, leading to disruption in healthcare delivery in the country.

However, NMA did not disclose if any ransom was paid to secure the release of the abducted doctor.

Join the conversation

Opinions