Abducted Kwara Anglican Bishop, wife regain freedom

The abducted Anglican Bishop of Jebba Diocese in Kwara State, Rt. Rev Oluwaseun Aderogba, has regained his freedom.

The cleric was abducted with his wife and driver along the Oyo-Ogbomoso Expressway in Oyo State on Sunday night.

The spokesman for the Oyo State police command, Adewale Osifeso, who confirmed the development in a statement in Ibadan, said the three victims were released on Tuesday evening.

He added that the couple and the driver had been reunited with their families.

The statement read: “The abducted Bishop Rt. Rev Aderogba Adeyinka of Jebba Anglican Diocese regained his freedom unhurt alongside his wife and driver around 1820 hours today, Tuesday 14/06/2022.

“The clergyman in the company of his wife and driver were abducted on Sunday 12/06/2022 at about 2100HRS after the victim’s vehicle developed mechanical fault while travelling from Yewa, Ogun State, to Jebba, Kwara State enroute an isolated area along New Oyo/Ogbomoso Expressway.

“The massive deployment of police personnel for the operation to rescue the victims and the domination of the entire area by the Police Tactical teams pressurised the abductors into freeing the victims.”

