Abducted Methodist Church Prelate, 2 others regain freedom

The abducted Prelate of the Methodist Church, Nigeria, His Eminence, Samuel Kanu-Uche, and two other priests have regained their freedom.

Kanu-Uche was abducted along with the Methodist Bishop of Owerri, Rt. Rev. Dennis Mark, and the Prelate’s Chaplain, Very Rev. Shitti, along the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway in Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State on Sunday.

The spokesman of the state police command, Geoffrey Ogbonna confirmed the development to journalists in Umuahia on Monday.

There were reports that the hoodlums had demanded the sum of N100 million as ransom before releasing the three men.

But the police spokesman refused to speak on the matter.

“I can’t say if ransom was paid to secure the victims’ release. I can only confirm to you that they were freed this evening,” he said.

