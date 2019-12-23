Abducted NLC chief regains freedom

Latest Metro

December 23, 2019
By Ripples Nigeria

The abducted chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Cross River, Ben Ukpebi, has been released by his captors.

Ukpebi was released at about 9:00 p.m. on Sunday night after the family paid N5 million to his abductors who had earlier demanded N20 million ransom for his release.

The NLC chief was abducted by some unknown gunmen last Tuesday from his at CROSPIL Estate, Akpabuyo Local government area of the state.

