Abducted NLC chief regains freedom

The abducted chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Cross River, Ben Ukpebi, has been released by his captors.
Ukpebi was released at about 9:00 p.m. on Sunday night after the family paid N5 million to his abductors who had earlier demanded N20 million ransom for his release.
Read also: Police Inspector shoots colleague dead, commits suicide
The NLC chief was abducted by some unknown gunmen last Tuesday from his at CROSPIL Estate, Akpabuyo Local government area of the state.
Ripples Nigeria
We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com
www.ripplesnigeria.com
Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)
- Two burnt to death in Jos-Abuja Road accident - December 23, 2019
- JAMB picks March 14 for conduct of 2020 UTME - December 23, 2019
- Saudi sentences 5 to death over Khashoggi’s murder - December 23, 2019