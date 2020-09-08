Latest Metro

Abducted NSCDC officer dies

September 8, 2020
Family cries for justice as man dies in NSCDC custody
By Ripples Nigeria

The Kaduna State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Tuesday confirmed the death of one of its officers, Bulus Sanda, who was abducted in August.

Unknown gunmen kidnapped the deceased at Maraba-Rido, Chikun local government area of the state last month.

The command’s spokesman, Orndiir Terzungwe, who disclosed this in a statement, said the NSCDC officer, a police officer, a teenage girl, and a security man were abducted by the gunmen at their houses in the LGA.

READ ALSO: Gunmen kill NSCDC officer in Rivers

He added that the deceased, who joined the NSCDC in 2010, served the corps in different locations and was dedicated to his duty.

Terzungwe said: “His last location was Kaduna-North Division. He even received an award a day before his abduction and eventual death.”

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
/* ]]> */