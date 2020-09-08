Abducted NSCDC officer dies

The Kaduna State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Tuesday confirmed the death of one of its officers, Bulus Sanda, who was abducted in August.

Unknown gunmen kidnapped the deceased at Maraba-Rido, Chikun local government area of the state last month.

The command’s spokesman, Orndiir Terzungwe, who disclosed this in a statement, said the NSCDC officer, a police officer, a teenage girl, and a security man were abducted by the gunmen at their houses in the LGA.

He added that the deceased, who joined the NSCDC in 2010, served the corps in different locations and was dedicated to his duty.

Terzungwe said: “His last location was Kaduna-North Division. He even received an award a day before his abduction and eventual death.”

