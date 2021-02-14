Metro
Abducted NTA journalist regains freedom
The abducted journalist with the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA), Port Harcourt, Mrs. Chidiebere Onyia, has regained her freedom.
Onyia, a mother of three, was abducted at Woji, Obio/Akpor local government area of Rivers State last Tuesday.
READ ALSO: KANKARA ABDUCTION: IGP vows no incident similar to Kankara school boys’ abduction will ever happen again
The journalist was released by her abductors in the early hours of Sunday.
The Spokesman of Rivers State Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the release of the journalist.
He said: “Yes, she has been released. It is a Valentine’s gift to journalists. I’m on my way to see her. I will release an official statement later.”
Join the conversation
Latest
Dismissed SARS officer sentenced to death for killing businessman, stealing N.3m in Benin
A dismissed Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) officer, Joseph Omotosho, who was accused of killing a businessman, Benson Obodeh, and stealing N300,000 from his bank account, has been sentenced to death by hanging by a High Court sitting in Benin, the capital of Edo State.
Omotosho, who was attached to the defunct SARS team of the Edo State Police Command, reportedly killed Obodeh, a car dealer, in 2015 and went ahead to withdraw the money from the deceased account after obtaining his ATM pin number before his death.
While handing the death sentence on the convict, Justice Ohimai Ovbiagele described testimonies provided by the claimant as firm and almost unchallenged.
“Therefore, the judgment was based on absolute fact, which the court absorbed as presented by the prosecuting counsel and all witnesses that appeared before the court,” Justice Ovbiagele said.
The judge pointed out that the convict could not substantiate counter evidence against the charges levelled against him.
Read also: Court orders CBN to unfreeze accounts of #EndSars protesters
Omotosho was also handed another seven years’ imprisonment for his role in the stealing of the deceased’s money from his bank accounts.
The deceased was said to have been listed among suspected criminal gangs, who allegedly stole a Peugeot car.
The prosecution counsel Abraham Oviawe, who spoke on the judgment, said:
“What happened today is a confirmation of the biblical position that says the wages of sin is death.
“So, when one conspires to take the life of another man, with overwhelming evidence, the court has no option but to reach the verdict it reached.”
Join the conversation
Latest
Lagos CP orders probe into maltreatment of arrested #OccupyLekkiTollGate protesters
Lagos State Police Commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu on Sunday condemned the ill-treatment meted out to the 40 arrested #OccupyLekkiTollgate protesters on Saturday.
The CP, in a statement on Sunday by the state police command’s spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi, also ordered an immediate investigation into the incident.
It would be recalled that a video had gone viral online showing the arrested protesters, including popular comedian, Debo Adebayo (Mr. Macaroni), cramped inside a commercial bus, stripped of their clothing, beaten and sandwiched in the van by policemen who taunted them before they were eventually charged to court.
Odumosu, while reacting to the development, ordered immediate investigation and identification of the culprits.
The statement read: “The attention of the Lagos State Police Command has been drawn to a viral video where some arrested ‘EndsSARS protesters’ were being molested in a bus by some individuals after their arrest.
Read also: Lagos police boss echos Lagos govt, warns against planned #OccupyLekkiTollGate protest
“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, who was piqued by this unprofessional and inhuman act, has ordered the Deputy Commissioner of Police, State CID, Panti, DCP Adegoke Fayoade, to analyse the video and bring to book whoever that must have been responsible for the act.
“Odumosu reiterates that in as much the command is resolute in enforcing all laws in the state, it will not deviate from the Standard Operating Procedure of the Nigeria Police Force and provisions of the law in discharging its duties, noting that the command will fish out those responsible for the molestation and ensure they are punished for their unprofessional conduct.
“He further urges Lagosians to be law-abiding and maintain peace at all times as the police and other security agencies will not allow any violence nor break down of law and order in any part of the state.”
Join the conversation
Latest
Nigerian govt gives reasons for shift in date to reopen Third Mainland Bridge
The Federal Government on Sunday, announced that the Third Mainland Bridge will no longer be opened today, Monday, February 15, 2021, a date earlier scheduled for the completion of the rehabilitation works.
This disclosure was made in a statement by the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Olukayode Popoola, while speaking with journalists on Sunday.
Recall that the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos, which has been undergoing series of repairs, was partially shut on July 24, 2020, for another round of rehabilitation works.
According to Popoola, work will soon begin on the casting of the last expansion joint on the bridge before it will be finally reopened, hence the reason the bridge would not be opened today.
Popoola further said the bridge will be finally opened at the end of February, as it would undergo one more total closure from February 19 to February 21 before completion of the project.
His statement read: “Third Mainland Bridge will no longer be opened on the 15th of February 2021 as announced earlier on.
“In order not to create untold hardship for the motoring public using the Third Mainland Bridge for their daily activities, the contractor is not allowed to close the Third Mainland Bridge during the week to cast concrete.
Read also: FG orders closure of Third Mainland Bridge for another three days
“Lane markings on the completed section must be completed. The Federal Ministry of Works and Housing regrets the inconveniences the extra days may have caused the Lagosians.
“We are looking at the end of the month for the reopening of the bridge. That is the end of this February.
“They will cast concrete on the last expansion joint next weekend. We are not allowed to cast during the week so that the traffic will not be too much for people going to work. They will cast next weekend and after casting, we need about three or four days to do post-tensioning. That is why we are looking at end of February completion.
“Casting will be done next weekend for the last expansion joint, it will require total closure of the bridge next weekend just to prevent vibration. So if we close the bridge Friday night, then we cast on Saturday by Sunday we will open it. That will be the last total closure to fix the last expansion joint.”
By Emmanuella Ibe…
Join the conversation
Trending
-
International21 hours ago
Massive protests in Mauritius to force govt to resign
-
Politics20 hours ago
QuickRead: Buhari’s reward style. Four other stories we tracked and why they matter
-
Business23 hours ago
BUSINESS ROUNDUP: FG to spend 60.8% of 2021 revenue servicing debts; Nigerians to miss out on $23m bitcoin investment; other stories
-
Latest15 hours ago
Lagos Govt warns against development of Magodo wetlands, vows strict penalty
-
Politics9 hours ago
Gov Mohammed clarifies statement defending herdsmen carrying AK-47 rifles
-
Life's Blog21 hours ago
Celebrity Gist: Mr Macaroni tackles govt, Peruzzi to ‘step away’ from music… Read more
-
International16 hours ago
Uganda’s Museveni accuses EU of plot to subvert govt
-
Latest16 hours ago
PDP challenges Buhari to halt Nigeria’s slide into anarchy