Abducted Ondo APC Chairman killed after payment of N5m ransom

Published

32 seconds ago

on

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ward 5 of Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State, Nelson Adepoyigi, has been reportedly killed by kidnappers who abducted him last week Monday even after a ransom of N5 million and food items was delivered to them.

Adepoyigi was kidnapped by the armed men at his residence along Ifon-Owo road in Ifon, at the entrance of his farm with the kidnappers initially demanding the sum of N100m after they contacted the family but the family could only raise N5m.

The development took a different twist when the kidnappers who were not pleased with the N5m, reportedly detained the two men who took the money to them .

They were said to have contacted the family again and demanded a sum of N30m to release the three victims but before the family could rally round, the criminals were said to have shot the APC chieftain dead and freed the two other victims on Friday.

Chairman of Ose LGA, Hon. Barr. Clement Kolapo Ojo, who confirmed the development in a statement through his media aide, Oluwaseun Ogunniyi on Saturday, said:

“While we are grateful that the two volunteers have now regained their freedom, it is deeply saddening and utterly painful that the life of Nelson Adepoyigi was brutally cut short by his captors.

“The entire leadership and people of Ose Local Government mourn this tragic loss. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and political associates of the deceased.

“We are now at a critical juncture where security challenges have become a serious threat to the safety and freedom of our people. Only a few days before this incident, another resident narrowly escaped being kidnapped while parking his motorcycle.

“This pattern of brazen abductions, even at the very gates of people’s homes, confirms that insecurity has taken a dangerous and intolerable dimension.

“We urge our people to remain vigilant, promptly report suspicious activities to the nearest security post, and stand united as we work together to overcome this threat.”

