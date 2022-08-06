Abducted Ondo village head, 3 others regain freedom

The abducted village head of Ikare Akoko in Akoko North-East Local Government of Ondo State, Mukaila Bello and three other persons have regained their freedom.

The other victims are – Mr. Adeniran Adeyemo, Mr. Bashiru Adekile and Chief Gbafinro.

The quartet, who were abducted by the criminals along Owo-Ikare highway last Thursday, were released by their kidnappers on Saturday evening.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Mrs. Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed the development.

She, however, promised to brief journalists on the matter later.

