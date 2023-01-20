Abducted Osun Baptist members regain freedom

The two abducted members of the Osun State Baptist Conference have regained their freedom.

The men were seized while delivering ransom to abductors in a Kogi State community on January 17.

The victims were sent by the church to deliver N6 million to gunmen who abducted two farmers – Samuel Oladotun and Fashola Tobiloba – in Oke Osun area of Ileogbo in Osun State on January 12.

The President of the Baptist Conference, Dr. Paul Kolawole, who confirmed the development in a letter addressed to Governor Ademola Adeleke said the two victims were freed on Friday.

READ ALSO: Unknown gunmen kill APC chairman in Osun

The letter read: “It is interesting to inform your Excellency that two people were released on the 17th, while the last two were just released today, Friday 20th January, 2023 even though with cumulative payment of ransoms of N10 million.

“We will appreciate it if your Excellency will grant us an audience by giving us a day to bring the four victims to you to show our appreciation.

“It will also enable us as a Conference to felicitate with you on your successful ascension as the Executive Governor of our state.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now