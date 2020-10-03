Abducted Plateau varsity DVC regains freedom | Ripples Nigeria

The abducted Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Plateau State University, Dr. Jurji Gomos, has regained his freedom.

The DVC was released by his abductors on Saturday.

Gomos was kidnapped on Friday by gunmen who broke into his house in the Bukuru community area of the state and whisked him away to an unknown destination.

READ ALSO: Gunmen kill varsity lecturer, abduct daughter in Plateau

The Public Relations Officer of the institution, John Agam, confirmed the release of the DVC by the hoodlums.

He thanked the staff of the university for their solidarity during the trying period.

Join the conversation

Opinions