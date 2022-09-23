Metro
Abducted police inspector, 2 others regain freedom in Ogun
An abducted police inspector in Ogun State has regained his freedom.
Gunmen in military uniform abducted the police officer and two other people at Wasimi along the Abeokuta-Lagos Expressway, Ewekoro local government area of the state on Wednesday.
The victims were released on Thursday.
The spokesman for the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the development in a statement on Friday.
READ ALSO: Gunmen kill another community leader in Ogun
He said: “On receiving the report of the abduction, the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, directed the command’s anti-kidnapping unit and other tactical squads to move into the area and join forces with the Ewekoro divisional headquarters in rescuing the victims.
“After intensive pressure and aggressive trailing of the kidnappers, they were forced to release the captives.
“The victims regained their freedom at 9:45 p.m. on Thursday, September 22, 2022, and have since reunited with their family.”
