Abducted police inspector, 2 others regain freedom in Ogun

An abducted police inspector in Ogun State has regained his freedom.

Gunmen in military uniform abducted the police officer and two other people at Wasimi along the Abeokuta-Lagos Expressway, Ewekoro local government area of the state on Wednesday.

The victims were released on Thursday.

The spokesman for the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the development in a statement on Friday.

READ ALSO: Gunmen kill another community leader in Ogun

He said: “On receiving the report of the abduction, the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, directed the command’s anti-kidnapping unit and other tactical squads to move into the area and join forces with the Ewekoro divisional headquarters in rescuing the victims.

“After intensive pressure and aggressive trailing of the kidnappers, they were forced to release the captives.

“The victims regained their freedom at 9:45 p.m. on Thursday, September 22, 2022, and have since reunited with their family.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now