Abducted police officer regains freedom in Kwara

Published

13 seconds ago

on

One injured as family members fight over who inherits widow in Kwara

An abducted police officer, Ahmed Yusuf, has regained his freedom in Kwara State.

Yusuf, who is a member of the Inspector-General of Police Monitoring Team attached to the state Command, was abducted from his house in Ilorin by six armed men on October 11.

The spokesman for the state police command, Okasanmi Ajayi, who confirmed the development in a statement issued on Sunday in Ilorin, said the police officer was rescued from the hands of his abductors in a bush between Kwara and Oyo States.

Read also:Police arrests man for killing 20-year-old girl in Osun

He added that Yusuf was rescued by a combined team of the command tactical teams, local vigilantes, hunters, and operatives of the South-West security outfit, Amotekun, from Oyo State.

Ajayi, however, said none of the kidnappers was arrested.

He said the victim was undergoing a medical examination before his release to the family.

