News
Abducted police officer regains freedom in Kwara
An abducted police officer, Ahmed Yusuf, has regained his freedom in Kwara State.
Yusuf, who is a member of the Inspector-General of Police Monitoring Team attached to the state Command, was abducted from his house in Ilorin by six armed men on October 11.
The spokesman for the state police command, Okasanmi Ajayi, who confirmed the development in a statement issued on Sunday in Ilorin, said the police officer was rescued from the hands of his abductors in a bush between Kwara and Oyo States.
Read also:Police arrests man for killing 20-year-old girl in Osun
He added that Yusuf was rescued by a combined team of the command tactical teams, local vigilantes, hunters, and operatives of the South-West security outfit, Amotekun, from Oyo State.
Ajayi, however, said none of the kidnappers was arrested.
He said the victim was undergoing a medical examination before his release to the family.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...