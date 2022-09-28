Abducted policeman, hunters, others escape from ISWAP custody in Borno

The seven people abducted by Islamic State for West African Province (ISWAP) insurgents in Benishek, Gubio Local Government Area of Borno State, have escaped from the terrorists’ custody.

The insurgents abducted a police officer, three hunters and three members of the civilian joint task force in the area last Saturday.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Abdu Umar, confirmed the development at a media briefing on Wednesday in Maiduguri.

He said: “The terrorists abducted the six security operatives including one policeman, three CJTF and three hunters.

READ ALSO: ISWAP insurgents reportedly abduct policeman, hunters, others in Borno

“They carted away one Hilux patrol vehicle and we also lost one AK 47 rifle.

“But with support from the Air Task Force, the security men were able to escape after the insurgents scampered into the bush on sighting the Super Tucanos.”

The CP, however, said the ISWAP terrorists killed three people and burnt four vehicles as well as the office of the Rapid Response Squad during the attack.

Benisheikh is located about 72 kilometres from Maiduguri, the state capital.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now