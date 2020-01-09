Abducted policemen freed in Rivers after two months

The Rivers State Police Command has said that the two policemen and a civilian who were kidnapped on their way to work in November 2019 in Andoni Local Government Area of the State have been rescued.

This was disclosed in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Thursday by DSP Nnamdi Omoni, the command’s Public Relations Officer.

According to Omoni, ASP Godwin Anwuri and Sgt. Gift Ojimini were kidnapped two months ago, adding that they were rescued in the early hours of January 9 following intense pressure on their abductors by the command’s Tactical Unit, complemented by support from the locals.

He also added that the officers have been debriefed and are receiving medical attention.

“Meanwhile, the manhunt for their abductors is still on, as we appeal to the public to assist us with credible information that can lead to their arrest,” Omomi said.

