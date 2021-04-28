 Abducted students of agric varsity in Benue regain freedom | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Politics

Abducted students of agric varsity in Benue regain freedom

Published

3 hours ago

on

The students of the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, Benue State who were kidnapped last Saturday have regained their freedom and returned to their campus.

This was contained in a statement by the Director, Information, Protocol and Public Relations of the University, Mrs Rosemary Waku, obtained by Ripples Nigeria.

Waku noted that the released students were Israel Farren Kwaghgee and Solomon Salihu. The statement however, did not disclose if a ransom was paid for their release.

It would be recalled that an official of the University had said the kidnappers had contacted a parent of one of the students and demanded a N20 million ransom.

BREAKING: Five out of 39 abducted students of Kaduna college regain freedom

Also, the spokesperson of the state Police Command, DSP Catherine Anene confirmed that the students have been released.

“Kidnapped students of the University of Agriculture have been released unhurt. Investigation into the case continues please,” Anene said in a statement.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations4 days ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations5 days ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations5 days ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations3 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations3 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...

Sports

Sports2 hours ago

Ordega leaves China, joins Spanish club Levante after signing two-year contract

Super Falcons star, Francisca Ordega has completed a move from Chinese outfit Shanghai Shenhua to Spanish Iberdola side Levante. The...
Sports7 hours ago

Federer to auction Grand Slam shoes, racquets, others to support foundation

Roger Federer is set to auction off some of the items he used on court during his journey to a...
Sports24 hours ago

Benzema, Pulisic score as Madrid, Chelsea play first-leg draw in UCL semi

Karim Benzema and Christian Pulisic were on target for their respective clubs as Real Madrid held Chelsea to a 1-1...
Sports1 day ago

EPL top four: Leicester won’t make last season’s mistake —Iheanacho

Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho says he does not want what happened to Leicester City last season to repeat itself...
Sports1 day ago

SportsBusiness: Liverpool announce £46m loss; Arsenal ‘not for sale’ amid takeover interests

English Premier League club, Liverpool have announced that they made a pre-tax loss of £46m for the year ending 31...

Latest Tech News

Latest7 hours ago

Founders Factory Africa to support African agritech startups. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Founders Factory Africa...
Latest1 day ago

Ladda to lead Africa to Seedstars 2020/21 Grand Finale. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1) Ladda to lead...
Latest2 days ago

OPPO to launch new 5G phone. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1) Healthtech startup TIBU...
Latest4 days ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

Since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) issued the policy banning cryptocurrencies in Nigeria, most international tech companies have been...
Latest5 days ago

Nigeria’s FairMoney launches venture in India. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s FairMoney launches...
Latest6 days ago

USAID launches food security challenge for Nigerian Agrictech startups. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Amazon, skips Nigeria,...