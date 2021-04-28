Abducted students of agric varsity in Benue regain freedom | Ripples Nigeria

The students of the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, Benue State who were kidnapped last Saturday have regained their freedom and returned to their campus.

This was contained in a statement by the Director, Information, Protocol and Public Relations of the University, Mrs Rosemary Waku, obtained by Ripples Nigeria.

Waku noted that the released students were Israel Farren Kwaghgee and Solomon Salihu. The statement however, did not disclose if a ransom was paid for their release.

It would be recalled that an official of the University had said the kidnappers had contacted a parent of one of the students and demanded a N20 million ransom.

BREAKING: Five out of 39 abducted students of Kaduna college regain freedom

Also, the spokesperson of the state Police Command, DSP Catherine Anene confirmed that the students have been released.

“Kidnapped students of the University of Agriculture have been released unhurt. Investigation into the case continues please,” Anene said in a statement.

Join the conversation

Opinions