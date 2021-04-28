Abducted students of agric varsity in Benue regain freedom | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Abducted students of agric varsity in Benue regain freedom
The students of the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, Benue State who were kidnapped last Saturday have regained their freedom and returned to their campus.
This was contained in a statement by the Director, Information, Protocol and Public Relations of the University, Mrs Rosemary Waku, obtained by Ripples Nigeria.
Waku noted that the released students were Israel Farren Kwaghgee and Solomon Salihu. The statement however, did not disclose if a ransom was paid for their release.
It would be recalled that an official of the University had said the kidnappers had contacted a parent of one of the students and demanded a N20 million ransom.
BREAKING: Five out of 39 abducted students of Kaduna college regain freedom
Also, the spokesperson of the state Police Command, DSP Catherine Anene confirmed that the students have been released.
“Kidnapped students of the University of Agriculture have been released unhurt. Investigation into the case continues please,” Anene said in a statement.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Ordega leaves China, joins Spanish club Levante after signing two-year contract
Super Falcons star, Francisca Ordega has completed a move from Chinese outfit Shanghai Shenhua to Spanish Iberdola side Levante. The...
Federer to auction Grand Slam shoes, racquets, others to support foundation
Roger Federer is set to auction off some of the items he used on court during his journey to a...
Benzema, Pulisic score as Madrid, Chelsea play first-leg draw in UCL semi
Karim Benzema and Christian Pulisic were on target for their respective clubs as Real Madrid held Chelsea to a 1-1...
EPL top four: Leicester won’t make last season’s mistake —Iheanacho
Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho says he does not want what happened to Leicester City last season to repeat itself...
SportsBusiness: Liverpool announce £46m loss; Arsenal ‘not for sale’ amid takeover interests
English Premier League club, Liverpool have announced that they made a pre-tax loss of £46m for the year ending 31...
Latest Tech News
Founders Factory Africa to support African agritech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Founders Factory Africa...
Ladda to lead Africa to Seedstars 2020/21 Grand Finale. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1) Ladda to lead...
OPPO to launch new 5G phone. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1) Healthtech startup TIBU...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) issued the policy banning cryptocurrencies in Nigeria, most international tech companies have been...
Nigeria’s FairMoney launches venture in India. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s FairMoney launches...
USAID launches food security challenge for Nigerian Agrictech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Amazon, skips Nigeria,...