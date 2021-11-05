Abducted UniAbuja staff regain freedom

Six members of staff abducted by gunmen from the University of Abuja have been rescued.

On Tuesday, November 2, two professors, one non academic staff and three others were whisked away by unknown gunmen from the university.

Many authorities had blamed it on the low security level of the staff quarters of the institution from where the victims were taken awag.

The vice chancellor, Abdul Rasheed Na’Allah took to the University’s Facebook page to share the good news of their freedom on Friday.

The post read,

“My dear University Community,

“Our prayers have been accepted. Please join me in thanking God Almighty. I will provide you more details later, just to let you know that our UofA family is a happier family today with the resolution of this callous and wicked kidnap of our people. As I write, we are on the road to fetch them and get them immediate medical attention to ensure they are sound and strong！

“Our brilliant and indefatigable Safety Unit and security outfit must be commended. They are deserving of superior award！ We are grateful to the team along with the military, the police, the DSS and all who laboured to make this happen. Our traditional rulers in FCT stood by us and prayed for us and we are grateful to all of them. Allah ya ja zamani！ Nigeria is forward forever！The UofA of Nigeria cannot be stopped. World Class Standards, Integrity, National Unity！This is the model University！

God is merciful!”

