Abducted UNICAL students regain freedom

The two abducted students of the University of Calabar (UNICAL) have regained their freedom.

The victims, who are law students at the institution, were kidnapped on campus on the morning of July 1.

They were released on Sunday in the creeks of Calabar South.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Florence Obi, who confirmed the development to journalists in Calabar, said the students’ release by the kidnappers had brought much relief to the university community.

She said: “I am very happy that the students were released safely. They have been traumatised and psychologically battered, but I am happy that they are back alive.

“It has been a traumatic period for their colleagues, family, and the university community.

“It is a sad situation because kidnapping of students is further bringing down the educational sector in the country. The kidnapping of students is not good for the educational system.

“They just came back from the hospital where they underwent a medical test.

“Examination is starting tomorrow for Law students. But for these two who were kidnapped and released, we have to give them sometime to recuperate before giving them their own examination.”

The vice-chancellor commended the police, the Department of State Service (DSS) and the Nigerian Navy for their collaboration and efforts toward the release of the students.

“The security agencies have done their bests; they have been available to us. The collaboration has been so fruitful and their efforts made the release of the students possible.

“The state’s Commissioner of Police visited the scene and also, the navy personnel were also on water combing the area.

“I want to use this opportunity to commend them and further plead that as we start our examination, they maintain their presence on campus.

“I want to also plead with Governor Ben Ayade to come to our aid by deploying officials of the state security outfit, Operation Akpakwu, to the university to help us enhance our security,” Obi added.

