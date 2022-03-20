Abducted victim dies in rescue operation

The Kwara State police command has confirmed the killing of a kidnapped woman during a rescue operation in the state.

The command’s spokesman, Ajayi Okasanmi, who confirmed the development to journalists in Ilorin on Sunday, said the woman died during a gun duel between the kidnappers, vigilantes and security operatives at Araromi Opin and Obbo-Ile in Ekiti Local Government Area of the state on Saturday.

He, however, expressed regrets over the delay in issuing a statement on the incident.

Gunmen had on Thursday abducted eight people who were returning from the inauguration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) executive committee in the state.

However, five of the victims managed to escape, leaving three with their abductors before the Saturday unfortunate incident.

