Abducted wife of Imo monarch dies in kidnappers’ den

Ugoeze Comfort Okoro, the abducted wife of a traditional ruler in Ihitoha Uratta community, Owerri North local government area of Imo State, Dr. Emmanuel Okoro, has died in the custody of her abductors.

The woman died after her family had paid the ransom demanded by the hoodlums.

The victim’s corpse was found along a major road in Akabor community, Oguta local government area of the state last Sunday.

Okoro was kidnapped on January 26, a few days after the couple celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

The monarch’s younger brother, Prince Paul Okoro, who confirmed the incident, said the woman died after the family had paid the ransom demanded by the kidnappers.

He said: “On Sunday January 26, 2020, a group of boys stormed the palace at 8:30 p.m.

“They collected everybody’s phones including that of the Eze. They took Ugoeze away. It was after they left that one of the servants came to me to call the president-general of the community that the unthinkable has happened.

“We waited for a call from the kidnappers. But none came until three days later when they called his daughter, who is the wife of a member, representing Owerri Federal Constituency, Ikenna Elezianya. They demanded a ransom.

“However, her corpse was recovered at Akabor Oguta LGA where it was dumped.”

