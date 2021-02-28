Abducted Zamfara students will be released soon –Matawalle | Ripples Nigeria

The Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, said on Sunday the abducted students of Government Girls Science Secondary School, Jangebe, would be released by their kidnappers very soon.

Matawalle stated this when he received the Federal Government delegation which visited the state over the abduction of the students.

The delegation was led by the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika.

Other members of the delegation were the Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Social Development and Disaster Management, Hajiya Sa’adiya Umar-Faruk and her Women Affairs counterpart, Mrs. Pauline Tallen.

Armed bandits had last Friday abducted the students from their hostel in the college.

The hoodlums also shot dead a police officer during the attack on the school.

There were reports on Sunday that the students had regained their freedom.

The claims had since been dismissed by the Zamfara State government.

At the meeting, the governor briefed the delegation on efforts by the state government to rescue the girls.

He said: “We are using the leaders of the repentant bandits to rescue the schoolgirls from the kidnappers.

“Very soon we are going to witness the release of the abductees.”

He said his administration would continue with the peace process with bandits because of its impacts in addressing security challenges in the state.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for sending the delegation to symphathise the state government over the “ugly act.”

