Abduction of Katsina college students under Buhari’s nose perplexing – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said on Saturday it was perplexing that armed bandits abducted an unspecified number of students at a school in Katsina despite the presence of President Muhammadu Buhari in the state.

President Buhari began a seven-day private visit to Daura, his hometown, on Friday.

A few hours after the president’s arrival in the state, the gunmen stormed the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, and abducted several students.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP said it was unacceptable that the gunmen attacked the school and abducted the students on the same day President Buhari arrived in Katsina for a week-long visit.

The party charged the president to immediately ensure the students were freed by their abductors.

The statement read: “The PDP, standing with the entire Katsina people, charges President Muhammadu Buhari, as the commander-in-chief, who promised to lead from the front, to account for the abducted students, as the large-scale abduction happened a few hours after the president and his security machinery took over the state.

READ ALSO: STUDENTS’ ABDUCTION: Gov Masari orders closure of boarding schools in Katsina

“Our party holds as perplexing that at a time the people of Katsina should have heaved a sigh of relief because of his presence, the abduction happened right under Mr. President’s nose; in his home state, where he had gone holidaying.

“The PDP demands that President Buhari should immediately quit his needless holidaying in Daura and go in search of, and rescue the abducted students, particularly having earlier admitted that issue of security is his exclusive responsibility.

“The PDP, working in concert with other patriotic Nigerians will not rest until President Buhari finds and returns each of these students.

“The PDP urges Nigerians to remain alert and prayerful as the nation wades through this nightmare under an insensitive, inept, and uncoordinated administration.”

