ABDUCTION: Zamfara govt orders closure of 10 schools

Zamfara State government on Tuesday ordered the closure of 10 schools in the state in a bid to prevent the abduction of students by armed bandits.

The state’s Commissioner for Education, Dr. Ibrahim Abdullahi, who disclosed this in a statement, said the schools would remain closed until the security situation improves.

According to him, the affected colleges are – the Government Secondary Schools, Zurmi, Government Secondary School, Birnin Magaji, G.A S.S, Zurmi; Government Girls Secondary School, Moriki and Science Secondary School, Shinkafi.

Others are – Science Secondary School, Dansadau; Science Secondary School, Bukkuyum; Government Day Secondary School (G. D. S. S), Nassarawa Mailayi; Government Day Secondary School (G.D.S.S), Gusami; and Government Day Secondary School (G.D.S.S), Gurbin Bore.

The commissioner said: “We will not want what happened in Katsina to happen in Zamfara State.

“All the Principals of the affected schools have been directed to ensure immediate closure of the affected schools.”

He also urged parents and guardians to exercise patience and cooperate with the government, saying “the security of our students is our utmost priority at the moment.”

