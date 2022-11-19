Abductors of Cross River’s doctors demand N100m ransom

The abductors of two medical doctors in Cross River State have demanded N100 million ransom to secure their release.

The doctors were abducted alongside two others at the Ikomita section of the Calabar-Ikom Highway on Friday.

The Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in the state, Dr. Felix Archibong, confirmed the development to journalists on Saturday in Calabar.

The State Commissioner of Police, Sule Balarabe, also confirmed the incident.

He said the command would do everything humanly possible to rescue the victims unhurt.

READ ALSO: Police recovers lifeless body of female hotel guest in Cross River

The CP said: “We are going to comb the forest to secure their release. I assure that the matter will adequately be dealt with. I am not just sitting in Calabar to give orders, I am also on ground with my men.

“We have the cooperation of the locals and I believe we will have a positive result. I am on ground with various units.

“We are hitting the nails on its head as I speak, we must make sure we secure the release of the victims unharmed.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now