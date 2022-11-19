Connect with us

Abductors of Cross River’s doctors demand N100m ransom

The abductors of two medical doctors in Cross River State have demanded N100 million ransom to secure their release.

The doctors were abducted alongside two others at the Ikomita section of the Calabar-Ikom Highway on Friday.

The Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in the state, Dr. Felix Archibong, confirmed the development to journalists on Saturday in Calabar.

The State Commissioner of Police, Sule Balarabe, also confirmed the incident.

He said the command would do everything humanly possible to rescue the victims unhurt.

The CP said: “We are going to comb the forest to secure their release. I assure that the matter will adequately be dealt with. I am not just sitting in Calabar to give orders, I am also on ground with my men.

“We have the cooperation of the locals and I believe we will have a positive result. I am on ground with various units.

“We are hitting the nails on its head as I speak, we must make sure we secure the release of the victims unharmed.”

