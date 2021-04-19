Abductors of Ekiti monarch demand N20m ransom | Ripples Nigeria

Abductors of Oba David Oyewumi, the Obadu of Ilemeso Ekiti, have demanded N20 million ransom to free the hostage.

Oyewumi was abducted by the gunmen who invaded the palace in Ilemeso Ekiti in Oye local government area of Ekiti State on April 15.

A family source told journalists in Ado-Ekiti on Monday that the abductors contacted the family at the weekend and demanded the ransom.

He said: “We have been contacted by those who took Kabiyesi. They called us around 7:03 p.m. on Saturday and demanded that we pay N20 million for him to be released.

“We are really worried by this demand, but the family is not taking anything to chance. We are taking further steps to ensure that Kabiyesi is released alive as soon as possible.”

However, the spokesman of the state police command, Sunday Abutu, said the command was not aware of the kidnappers’ demand.

He added that the police and other security agencies are making frantic efforts to rescue the monarch from captivity.

READ ALSO:Gunmen attack palace, kidnap Ekiti monarch

“We are taking all security measures to ensure that we rescue the Oba. We are not resting at all.

“We are working with other sister agencies in this regard and also working on the intelligence we have at our disposal.

“The police want to work more to prevent this kind of crime and we are relying on information from the members of the public.

“We work more on the information we find to be veracious,” the spokesman said.

Join the conversation

Opinions