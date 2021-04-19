Abductors of Ekiti monarch demand N20m ransom | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Abductors of Ekiti monarch demand N20m ransom
Abductors of Oba David Oyewumi, the Obadu of Ilemeso Ekiti, have demanded N20 million ransom to free the hostage.
Oyewumi was abducted by the gunmen who invaded the palace in Ilemeso Ekiti in Oye local government area of Ekiti State on April 15.
A family source told journalists in Ado-Ekiti on Monday that the abductors contacted the family at the weekend and demanded the ransom.
He said: “We have been contacted by those who took Kabiyesi. They called us around 7:03 p.m. on Saturday and demanded that we pay N20 million for him to be released.
“We are really worried by this demand, but the family is not taking anything to chance. We are taking further steps to ensure that Kabiyesi is released alive as soon as possible.”
However, the spokesman of the state police command, Sunday Abutu, said the command was not aware of the kidnappers’ demand.
He added that the police and other security agencies are making frantic efforts to rescue the monarch from captivity.
READ ALSO:Gunmen attack palace, kidnap Ekiti monarch
“We are taking all security measures to ensure that we rescue the Oba. We are not resting at all.
“We are working with other sister agencies in this regard and also working on the intelligence we have at our disposal.
“The police want to work more to prevent this kind of crime and we are relying on information from the members of the public.
“We work more on the information we find to be veracious,” the spokesman said.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
New 36-team UEFA Champions League format agreed, to begin 2024
The plans for a revamped 36-team Champions League have been agreed on Monday by the European football governing body, UEFA....
Tottenham sack Mourinho, entire coaching staff after 17 months in charge
Jose Mourinho and his entire coaching staff have been sacked by Tottenham Hotspur after 17 months in charge at the...
Iheanacho fires Leicester into first FA Cup final since 1969
Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho scored the decisive goal as Leicester City pipped Southampton to reach the FA Cup final....
UEFA frowns at 12 major clubs signing up to breakaway Super League
The European football governing body, UEFA has condemned plans by 12 major clubs on the continent that are signing up...
Juventus’ UCL hopes under threat after stunning defeat at Atalanta
Serie A champions, Juventus are on the verge of missing out of Champions League qualification after losing 1-0 to Atalanta...
Latest Tech News
Japan-based VC secures $18.4m to support African startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today. 1. Japan-based VC secures...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Better tagged the week of the great debate following the Twitter’s choice to situate its African headquarters in Ghana. Some...
3 easy steps to repair your damaged PDF documents
If you are here because you are having issues with your PDF file, then you are in the right place!...
Elon Musk moves to manage paralysis with brain microchips. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Elon Musk vows...
Nigerian innovation hubs make list of new AfriLabs members. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigerian innovation hubs...
Nigeria’s ShortLet adapts AI to improve business model. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ShortLet adapts...