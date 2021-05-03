Abductors of Greenfield University students demand N100m, threaten to kill remaining 17 if ignored | Ripples Nigeria

The bandits who abducted some students of Greenfield University in Kaduna State have threatened to kill them if their demands are not met by Tuesday.

Speaking in a telephone conversation with the Hausa service of the Voice of America (VOA), one Sani Idris Jalingo who identified himself as the leader of the bandits, said 17 of the students are still in their custody.

Jalingo said the families of the students had already paid N55 million which he claims was used to feed the abductees.

He further demanded a ransom of N100 million and 10 motorcycles. He warned that if the Kaduna State government or the victims’ families fail to meet their demands by Tuesday, the remaining students will be killed.

He said five of the students were killed to prove that the State and the Federal Governments have failed.

READ ALSO: Bandits kill two more abducted Kaduna varsity students

“We heard the utterances of the Kaduna State Governor that he will not pay ransom to bandits to purchase additional arms,” Jalingo said in Hausa

“He also said he told his family that he will not pay ransom if any of them is kidnapped. So, we want to show that the Nigerian Government has failed that is why we killed the students.”

One of the students, Abigail Usman, who spoke during the telephone conversation, appealed to the government to pay the ransom and secure their release.

“If they don’t get the money, they will kill us all,” Usman cried out.

Join the conversation

Opinions