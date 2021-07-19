Abductors of Kaduna Bethel college’s students demand N60m ransom

Parents of the abducted students of Bethel Baptist School, Kaduna, said on Monday the bandits who kidnapped their children have demanded N60 million ransom to free the hostages.

One of the parents told journalists the bandits had given them till midnight of Monday to pay the ransom.

He said: “We are already working round the clock to raise the ransom. They said if the ransom demand is met today (Monday), the students would be released on Tuesday, they promised us.

“Some amount has been gathered, but the church is trying to raise additional funds from members and well-wishers to complete the money. The parents have been contributing to the pool.

“The bandits had last week released one of the students who became sick in their custody.

“He was brought back home by some other kidnapped victims who were released after their families had paid their ransom.”

The bandits had earlier reduced the ransom to N500,000 per student after days of negotiations.

Armed bandits had on July 5 abducted 121 students from the school located in Maraban Rido, Chikun local government area of Kaduna State.

