Abductors of Kaduna church worshippers demand N100m ransom

Gunmen who abducted worshippers at Maranatha Baptist Church and St. Moses Catholic Church in Rubu community, Kajuru local government area of Kaduna State have demanded a N100 million ransom for the release of the victims.

The hoodlums attacked the churches on Sunday and killed three people.

They also injured two people and abducted several others from the churches.

READ ALSO: Gunmen reportedly kill three in Kaduna Catholic Church

The head of the community, Elisha Mari, confirmed the development to journalists on Monday.

Mari was among the abducted victims but was later released by the kidnappers.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now