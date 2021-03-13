Abductors of Kaduna college students demand N500m ransom | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria In One Minute
Abductors of Kaduna college students demand N500m ransom
Abductors of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Kaduna, students, have demanded a N500 million ransom.
Gunmen suspected to be bandits had on Thursday night attacked the college and abducted students and staff of the institution.
However, troops of 1 Division, Kaduna, on Friday rescued 40 female students, 130 males and eight staff of the college.
READ ALSO: Gunmen abduct several students from Federal College of Forestry, Kaduna
The state government later issued a statement on Friday night and confirmed that 23 girls and 16 boys were still missing in the college.
In a video posted on social media on Saturday, the students were seen begging the state government and security agents to come to their rescue.
