Abductors of Kaduna monarch demand N100m ransom

Abductors of the 83-year-old traditional ruler of Jaba Chiefdom, Jaba local government area of Kaduna State, Danladi Gyet Maude, have demanded N100 million ransom for his release.

The monarch was abducted from his farm located in Gitata, a border town between Kaduna and Nasarawa States on Monday.

The hoodlums, however, left behind the monarch’s personal aides.

A member of the Jaba Chiefdom, who confirmed the development to journalists on Tuesday, said the bandits called the royal family on phone to demand the ransom.

