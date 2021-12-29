Abductors of Plateau monarch demand N500m ransom

Abductors of the Paramount Ruler of Gindri in Mangu local government area of Plateau State, Mr. Charles Mato, have demanded N500 million ransom.

Gunmen suspected to be bandits abducted the monarch at his residence on December 26.

The Commander of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), the special task force maintaining peace in Plateau and environs, Major Gen. Ibrahim Ali, disclosed this when officials of Correspondents Chapel of Plateau Council of Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) visited him on Wednesday in Jos.

Ali, who doubles as the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 3 Division, Nigerian Army, Rukuba, near Jos, said his troops had arrested some suspects in connection with the monarch’s abduction.

He said: “The abductors of the traditional ruler have called and demanded a ransom of N500 million to secure his release. We have arrested some suspects. They are in our custody.

READ ALSO: Bandits reportedly kill 10, abduct 33 women in Zamfara villages

“These are people we feel have knowledge of the incident. We have picked them up and they are being interrogated.”

The commander said his men had been deployed to the area to conduct search and rescue operations.

He decried the rising cases of kidnapping in the country, saying security agencies are unrelenting in their efforts at ending the menace

The commander added: “Kidnapping is one of the major problems in this country; it is increasing on daily basis. You can be kidnapped by anybody, anytime and anywhere.

“But we are working round the clock and have put modalities on ground to end the menace.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now