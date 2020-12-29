Abductors of Rivers councillor demand N50m for her release

Gunmen that abducted a female councillor in Rivers State, Hellen Alasomuka, have demanded N50 million ransom from her family to aide her release from their custody.

The gunmen were also said to have threated to kill her if the money was not paid.

Alasomuka, who represents Ward 6 in Ikpokiri town, in the Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area, was kidnapped by three gunmen who shot continuously to scare away residents near a wharf at Igbokiri on Sunday.

Reports say the councillor, who is popularly called nurse, was kidnapped at Igbokiri Wharf in Ogu/Bolo.

Confirming the demand of the kidnappers, the councillor’s kinsman and Chief Whip of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Evans Bipi, in a short text message to reporters on Tuesday, said the abductors demanded N50m.

“It happened on Sunday, around 12 midnight at Ikpokiri, opposite the wharf. They (kidnappers) demanded N50m or she will be killed,” Bipi said.

Also confirming the development, the Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer, Nnamdi Omoni, said all hands are on deck to ensure her timely release.

“The tactical unit has been fully mobilised and the Commissioner of Police has given them marching orders to ensure that she is released in record time”, Omoni said.

