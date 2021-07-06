Abductors of Taraba NLC chairman demand N11m for his release

Abductors of the Taraba State Chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Peter Jediel, have demanded N11 million ransom from his family members for his release.

Ripples Nigeria reported that Jediel was kidnapped at his residence on Sunday in Sunkani, the administrative headquarters of Ardo-Kola local government council.

This is the second time the NLC boss is being kidnapped in the space of six months.

According to a family source, “the people who kidnapped the NLC boss have called. They are demanding N11 million before they can set him free.”

The source said the kidnappers vowed that they would not collect anything less than the amount demanded.

Meanwhile, the police said it is not relenting on its part to secure the release of the labour leader unhurt.

