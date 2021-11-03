Abductors of UNIABUJA staff, students demand N300m ransom

Abductors of six persons at the University of Abuja have demanded N300million ransom.

Unknown gunmen had in the early hours of Tuesday invaded the university’s Staff Quarters and abducted six persons, including two professors.

The UNIABUJA Public Relations Officer, Habib Yakoob, confirmed the development to journalists on Wednesday.

He said: “The criminals have contacted the parents of the abducted children. We learnt they are asking for N300 million for all of them.”

