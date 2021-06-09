Abductors of UNIJOS lecturer demand N10m ransom | Ripples Nigeria

Abductors of a University of Jos lecturer, Dr. Dan Ella, have demanded a N10 million ransom to secure his release.

Ella, who is a lecturer in the university’s Theatre Art Department, was abducted by unknown gunmen at his residence in Haske Quarters, Lamingo community of Jos North local government area of Plateau State in the early hours of Wednesday.

The Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), UNIJOS chapter, Dr. Lazarus Maigoro, confirmed the development to journalists in Jos.

READ ALSO: Gunmen kidnap UNIJOS professor, husband in Plateau

He said: “This is a sad development; gunmen coming after our members who are just average Nigerians.

“As I speak, the kidnappers have put a demand for a ransom of N10 million to secure his release.”

The ASUU chairman urged security agencies to intensify efforts and ensure the release of his colleague.

He also challenged the security personnel to be proactive in addressing the security challenges in the country.

Join the conversation

Opinions