Abductors of Zamfara medical doctor demand N20m ransom
The abductors of Medical Director of Dansadau General Hospital in Maru local government area of Zamfara State, Dr. Mansur Muhammed, have demanded a N20 million ransom to release the victim.
Muhammed was abducted alongside two staff of the hospital around Mashayar Zaki community on the Magami – Dansadau road last Saturday.
The Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), in the state, Dr. Mannir Bature, who confirmed the development to journalists on Wednesday in Gusau, said the association was working to secure the release of the medical director.
He said: “The abductors of Dr. Mansur Muhammad, the Medical Director, General Hospital Dansadau, have demanded N20 million ransom for his release.
“They made contact with his family to demand the sum of N20 million ransom before they could release him.
“They, however, reduced the amount to N5 million. We are still on it.
“The leadership of the NMA is working with relevant authorities to ensure the safe release of the victim.”
