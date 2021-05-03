Abdulkareem comes for Festus Keyamo in new diss track | Ripples Nigeria

Veteran Nigerian recording artiste and activist, Eedris Abdulkareem has tackled the Minister of Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo in a new single titled, ‘Senior Advocate of Nonsense’.

This is coming after both men dragged each other on the social media platform, Twitter.

Recall Keyamo instigated the feud after he shared screenshots of their conversation on WhatsApp.

In the newly released track, Abdulkareem the minister as “Senior Advocate of Nonsense,’ a play on words for ‘SAN,’ which is an acronym for ‘Senior Advocate of Nigeria,’ a title that was conferred on Keyamo a few years ago.

The record also addresses some prevalent issues around insecurity in Nigeria.

