Abdulsalami advocates review of Fire Service operational code

Former Head of State, Gen. Abubakar Abdulsalami (retd), on Thursday called for the review of the Fire Service operational code.

Abdulsalami, who made the call when the Controller General of Federal Fire Service, Dr. Liman Ibrahim, paid him a courtesy visit in Minna, Niger State, charged the Service to review its policy and fire safety standard document to include the mandatory provision of good roads in markets and its environs.

He said: “I think in your document you should see how the legislators will make it mandatory for town planners to plan a layout for access to fire scenes.”

The former Nigerian leader applauded the Service on its plan to acquire a firefighting helicopter.

Abdulsalami added: “It is not an easy task considering the finances of the country, but you have been able to sell your idea to the appropriate authorities and it only means you are putting in lots of effort.

“I am also aware of your trips to inspect some ordered equipment.

“Before your emergence as Controller General of the Federal Fire Service not much was known about the activities of the service and not much attention was given to it at the state and federal level.”

