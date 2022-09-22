Abdulsalami counsels Nigerians against selling votes, violence in 2023

The former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd), on Thursday advised Nigerians not to sell their voters card during the 2023 general elections.

Abubakar, who is the Chairman of the National Peace Committee, made the call in a chat with journalists shortly after the committee’s meeting in Minna, Niger State.

The meeting was attended by the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, Etsu Nupe, Yahaya Abubakar, the Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Matthew Kukah, former Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Martins Agwai (retd), ex-Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Yayale Ahmed, Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola and Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

He said: “I appeal to Nigerians, especially the electorate, to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner as the programme of the electoral process is about to be implemented.

“Don’t sell your votes but vote for credible leaders that will provide basic infrastructure and enhance the wellbeing of Nigerians.

“If we want to have it good, we must work towards electing responsible people to manage our nation’s resources for optimal performance.



“The objectives of having good democratic governance will only be achieved if eligible Nigerians shun all kinds of violence and not engage in the selling of their voter’s cards.”

He also urged politicians, especially those seeking elective positions, to play responsible politics during and after elections.

In his address, Yakubu assured Nigerians that the commission would conduct credible elections next year..

He also challenged politicians to cooperate with the commission and ensure successful conduct of the exercise.

“We at the commission are battle ready to provide a level-playing platform for the smooth implementation of all the electoral process,” the INEC chief stated.

