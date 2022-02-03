Abdulsalami laments, says war front everywhere, security forces overstretched

Former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar, has called for the cooperation of all Nigerians in ridding the country of criminal elements.

Abdulsalami, who stated this while speaking during the 38th Founders Day and 30th convocation ceremony of the Federal University of Technology, Minna, Niger State, affirmed that security forces were overstretched.

He called on youths to eschew being used to foment violence.

Abdulsalami said: “We are facing a very hard time security-wise, where the war front is everywhere and this is a war without any morality. The old and the young are slaughtered without cause.

Read also: Abdulsalami advocates review of Fire Service operational code

“Indeed, our security forces are overstretched. So it is left to all of us to join hands in making sure that we provide information where possible so that these insurgents could be chased out of our country.

“Avoid making our children, grandchildren as vanguards. Avoid abusing them and making them do what we know is wrong.

“For the youths, please avoid being used to be fronts of disharmony and violence in the country.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now