Abdulsalami peace committee cautions politicians on indecent language during campaigns

The National Peace Committee (NPC) has cautioned politicians against using indecent language during their campaign activities.

The Chairman of the Committee, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd), who made the call at a meeting with the 18 political parties in Abuja on Friday, decried the violent and other unacceptable actions of some parties and their candidates.

He charged the political parties on tolerance with the elections less than 40 days.

The former Head of State also challenged Nigerians to take the forthcoming elections very seriously and desist from actions capable of undermining its success.

He said: “I appeal to you all to be moderate in your language, show respect to the views and concerns of one another and listen to the concerns expressed. We are not here to find out who is wrong, but what is wrong and to see how to correct it.

“We are pleased that there are measurable improvements and that INEC is assuring us that it has resolved some of the areas that have often caused violence.

READ ALSO: National Peace Committee mandates Tinubu, Atiku, Obi, spokesmen to sign accords

“The security agencies have also continued to give us assurances. Our hope is that you can raise your areas of concern and let us see what can be done to instill confidence in this process.

“I want to appeal to all Nigerians to appreciate the seriousness and significance of these elections. We have gone through many difficulties and survived them.

“The purpose of this initiative by the Peace Committee is to build up the confidence of our people in the electoral process and to ensure that we do all that is possible to ensure that these very crucial elections are successful.

“Our intention is to hear from the presidential aspirants themselves and see how we can rally all our people to ensure that all citizens are able to elect the leaders of their choice.

“It is impossible to have all contestants in one room and so, we hope that whatever we discuss here affects all contestants in these elections.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now