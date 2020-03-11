Abdulsalami shocked at Sanusi’s fate, says he can’t tell if Buhari had a hand in it

Nigeria’s former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar has expressed shock at the dethronement of Kano State’s ex-Emir, Muhammadu Sanusi.

Abubakar was the chairman of the reconciliation committee, which President Muhammadu Buhari had set up to intervene and proffer solutions to the feud between the emir and the governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje.

A former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso had alleged that it was Buhari who ordered for the removal of Sanusi.

But Abdulsalami, who spoke with the Voice of America, Hausa Service said he cannot really tell if Buhari had a hand in what happened to the former emir.

The former head of state, regretted that the whole story ended the way it did, adding that the efforts of the committee amounted to a waste of time.

According to him, the committee had at the end of its assignment held a reconciliation meeting which did not end well.

Noting that the committee pointed out amicable resolution to the crisis in its report submitted to the presidency, he said he was not aware if Buhari intervened in the matter.

“After conclusion of the assignment, we realized that there was amicable resolution to the crisis. Surprisingly, this is what happened at last.

“Well, I can say so in view of the latest development. In my view, all the committee’s efforts are wasted.”

On what he knew about Buhari’s role in the whole saga he said, “I can’t really say whether Buhari has a hand in the matter because I am currently not in Nigeria. But before I left the country, we submitted our report to him, and he expressed willingness to intervene in the matter in order to have amicable resolution, despite being a constitutional matter. I really don’t know if he had intervened.”

