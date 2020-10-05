Abdulsalami’s committee calls for peaceful guber election in Ondo

The National Peace Committee (NPC) on Monday called for peaceful and credible conduct of next weekend’s governorship election in Ondo State.

In a statement issued by its Chairman, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd), the committee urged all stakeholders in the state to live up to the principles of impartiality, neutrality, and statesmanship in the election.

NPC asked the candidates, the security agencies, the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC), the civil society groups, the traditional rulers and the citizens of Ondo State to support the peaceful process in the state.

It said. “To navigate Nigeria’s political landscape is tough, and to contribute to free, fair, and credible elections is even more complex. Since 2015, and in line with its mandate, the National Peace Committee (NPC), has supported and contributed immensely to peaceful elections in Nigeria.

“The period immediately preceding the 2015 general elections, Nigeria was rife with speculations that the elections would lead to the country’s ultimate disintegration. The committee worked tirelessly to support peaceful elections and facilitate a non-violent transfer of power.

“In the same vein, the political process leading up to the 2019 elections created severe fears and concerns. Once again, the convening power of the National Peace Committee was called upon for intervention.

“The committee not only supported peaceful elections at the national level in 2019, but extended its commitment to support peaceful governorship elections in Adamawa, Kano, Benue, Sokoto, Gombe, Bauchi, and Plateau States.

“The efforts of the committee culminated in its contribution to the success of the governorship election in Edo State. It is for this reason that all the members of the Peace Committee are committed to supporting a free, fair, credible and peaceful election in Ondo State.

“The Peace Committee, therefore, calls on all stakeholders, the candidates, the security agencies, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, the civil societies, the traditional rulers, and the citizens of Ondo State to support the peaceful process in the state. Every stakeholder should live up to the principles of impartiality, neutrality, and statesmanship.”

