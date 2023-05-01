Business
AbdulSamad Rabiu’s wealth rises by N4bn daily in April, beats Dangote for the month
AbdulSamad Rabiu, the Nigerian business magnate and second richest man in the country, had an exceptional month of April, according to the latest Forbes data.
Rabiu’s net worth skyrocketed to $8.6 billion by the end of April, indicating a staggering increase of $300 million (equivalent to N138.14 billion) when compared to his wealth of $8.3 billion on April 1, 2023.
This impressive feat means that on average, Rabiu made N4.6 billion per day during the 30-day period of April 2023.
Dangote Cement, BUA, Lafarge to pay 2022 dividends to shareholders
Such is the remarkable wealth rise that he made more money than Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, for the month of April.
Dangote’s net worth during April increased by $100 million (N46.04 billion).
Forbes reports that as at the end of April 30, Dangote’s wealth climbed to $13.6 billion from $13.5 billion net worth in the start of April.
