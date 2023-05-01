AbdulSamad Rabiu’s wealth rises by N4bn daily in April, beats Dangote for the month

AbdulSamad Rabiu, the Nigerian business magnate and second richest man in the country, had an exceptional month of April, according to the latest Forbes data.

Rabiu’s net worth skyrocketed to $8.6 billion by the end of April, indicating a staggering increase of $300 million (equivalent to N138.14 billion) when compared to his wealth of $8.3 billion on April 1, 2023.

This impressive feat means that on average, Rabiu made N4.6 billion per day during the 30-day period of April 2023.

Read Also:Dangote Cement, BUA, Lafarge to pay 2022 dividends to shareholders

Such is the remarkable wealth rise that he made more money than Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, for the month of April.

Dangote’s net worth during April increased by $100 million (N46.04 billion).

Forbes reports that as at the end of April 30, Dangote’s wealth climbed to $13.6 billion from $13.5 billion net worth in the start of April.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now