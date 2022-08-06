Politics
Abia APC group accuses Orji Kalu of fueling disunity, anti-party activities
A group within the Abia State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), under the aegies of the Abia Rescue Movement (ARM), has accused former Governor and current Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, of fueling disunity in the party as well as involvement in anti-party activities.
The group who made the accusation in a statement on Friday by its Coordinator, Dr Onuoha Emezie, alleged that the Senator was behind media attacks against the APC governorship candidate in the state, Chief Ikechi Emenike, using proxies and paid media henchmen.
The group said it had to react following a statement credited to one Pastor Okey Umesie, who alleged that its Coordinator was under fire for “saying Orji Kalu formed the Action Peoples Party to sponsor his younger brother, Mascot Kalu’s governorship ambition.”
Read also: Within hours, Court nullifies victory of Abia APC governorship candidate at primaries
This came after Kalu had openly denied his involvement in the formation of the APP and his younger brother’s governorship ambition few months ago.
But in the statement, the ARM challenged Kalu to choose between the APC and the APP to prove which party he owes his loyalty.
“We must emphasise that there is no grain of smartness for anyone to stand on the platform of APC and be sponsoring APP. This is anti-party activity of the highest order. And Orji Uzor Kalu knows it very well but prefers to play the ostrich,” part of the statement reads.
