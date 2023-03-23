ABIA: APGA guber candidate seeks alliance with governor-elect, Otti, calls for rebuilding process

The Abia State governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) Professor Greg Ibe, has disclosed an imminent alliance with Alex Otti, the state’s Governor-elect.

Otti was declared winner of the Abia State governorship election following the eventual declaration, on Wednesday, of the results of the controversial Obingwa Local Government Area results.

With the conclusion of the collation of the outstanding results of the election, the Peoples Democratic Party scored 9,962 votes and while the Labour Party, 3,776 votes in the LGA.

Consequently, the LP has won in 10 LGAs, the PDP in six LGAs, and the Young Peoples Party in one LGA.

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Abia State, Chief Alex Otti, was, consequently declared the winner of the 2023 governorship election in Abia State.

In a congratulatory statement issued on Thursday, Prof Ibe thanked all Abia residents, while calling for a rebuilding of the state.

The APGA candidate said he had gone into alliance with his LP counterpart in order to help him move the state forward for the good of all.

“Since our people are more at home with the Peter Obi-led Labour Party for obvious reasons, it therefore, makes sense to forge an alliance with Dr Alex Otti in the all important task of reviving and reforming our state.

“This is why we mobilized our structures to vigorously campaign and vote for Peter Obi and Senator Abaribe during the national elections,” the statement reads.

He further praised the rejection of the Peoples Democratic Party which he said, is responsible for the underdevelopment of the state.

“Now that the long anticipated declaration of the governor-elect of our state has been made, let me then congratulate Abians for their unwavering support for Dr Alex Otti and total rejection of the PDP, whose 24 year ignoble testimonial is turning Abia into a pariah state that is only only fit for pitiable outcasts.

“For us in APGA, the 2023 guber election was more about dislodging an apparently clueless PDP government than engaging in parochial politicking that is usually characterized by extreme partisanship and cabalistic sentimentality.”

